LeBron James gets animated in new holiday Sprite commercial

CLEVELAND– Is that you, LeBron?

King James got animated for a new commercial for Sprite Cranberry.

The Cavaliers power forward and 13-time NBA All-Star crashes a family Christmas party. LeBron’s caricature is decked out in a festive sweater and vest as he spins the beverage can on his finger like a basketball.

The 30-second ad also features a new take on “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” sung by Grammy-nominated singer DRAM.

“Being a part of this commercial was a lot of fun and it’s basically an animation of what goes on when I’m with my family for the holidays,” DRAM said in a news release.

Sprite Cranberry is available in stores for a limited time.