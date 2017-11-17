Ice skating rinks in Northeast Ohio where you can show off your skills this winter

CLEVELAND– Looking for something to do as the weather turns cold? Grab the kids or a few friends, and head to one of these Northeast Ohio ice arenas.

Outdoor:

Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink

50 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 24 to Feb. 28. Hours vary by day. Tickets are $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

The Ice Rink at Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Open starting Nov. 24. Check the calendar for dates and times. Skating is $4 with skate rental and $2 if your bring your own.

The Rink at Wade Oval

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Nov. 24 to March 4. Hours vary by day. Call the hotline, at 216-707-5033, to make sure the rink is open. Admission is $2. Skate rentals are $3.

Indoor:

Center Ice Sports Complex

8319 Port Jackson Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Year-round hockey and figure skating, as well as public skate sessions. Check the schedule for available dates and times. Open skating is $7. Skate rental is $3.

C.E. Orr Ice Arena

22550 Milton Dr., Euclid, Ohio 44123

Open skating through March 27. The schedule is available here. Admission is $5 and skate rental is $2.50.

Cleveland Heights Community Center Ice Rink

1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118

Open skating daily during designated times. Click here for the schedule. Admission is $5 for those without ID card. Skate rental is $2.

Gilmour Academy Ice Arena

2045 SOM Center Rd., Gates Mills, Ohio 44040

Rink is open to the public most Saturdays and Sunday. Check the schedule here. It’s $8 per skater. Gilmour students get $2 off with ID.

Hamilton Ice Arena

21018 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Youth hockey, skating lessons and open skates. Open skating starts at $5 for students and $6 for adults. Evening sessions are $1 more. Rent skates for $4. The rink schedule is available on the city’s website.

John M. Coyne Recreation Center

7600 Memphis Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44109

Open ice skating sessions Monday through Friday. Times listen here. It’s $11 for Brooklyn residents and $13 for non-residents.

Kent State Ice Arena

650 Loop Rd., Kent, Ohio 44241

The website lists dates and times. General admission is $7, but $3 for KSU students with ID. Skate rental is $3.

Mentor Ice Arena

8600 Munson Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060

After-school skating, skate camps and more. Times for open skating can be found here. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for ages 17 and under, and $5 for ages 60 and over. Skate rental is $3.

Michael A. Ries Ice Rink

5000 Forestwood Dr., Cleveland, Ohio 44134

Open public skating sessions through March 25 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Times and additional dates found here. It’s $6 for Parma residents, $6.50 for Seven Hills residents and $7 for non-residents.

North Olmsted Recreation Center Ice Rink

26000 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

Open staking daily. Admission starts at $4. Rent skates for $2.50. Dates and times listen here.

OBM Arena

15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Hockey, figure skating and birthday parties. It’s $8 for public skating and $3 to rent skates. Check the open skate calendar online.

The Pond

9999 East Washington St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

Admission is $5. Children 4 and under are free. It’s $4 for skate rental. Group discounts available. Ice schedule available here.

Serpentini Winterhurst Arena

14740 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44107

Year-round hockey, figure skating and public skating. Open skating is $5 for Lakewood resident and $8 for non-residents. Skate rentals are $3. Click here for schedules.

Thornton Park Ice Arena

3301 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122

Non-residents can open skate for $6. Other rates for Shaker Heights residents. Skate rental is $3. Daily schedule is listed here.