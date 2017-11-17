× Heroin bust: $285K worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Summit County

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a huge heroin bust during a traffic stop in Summit County: Troopers seized 1,600 grams of heroin, which is valued at about $285,000.

on November 14, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Nissan with Connecticut registration for a lane change violation.

The traffic stop was made on Interstate 80 near milepost 176.

According to a press release from the highway patrol, criminal indicators were observed and the suspect was asked to exit the vehicle. Troopers say he did not comply and, instead, took off in the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation monitored the vehicle and directed troopers to the suspect’s location. The patrol pilot saw the suspect throw a bag into a garbage dumpster, according to the release.

The suspect was stopped and taken into custody. The highway patrol says heroin was seized from the dumpster.

The suspect, Renaldo Diaz-Guzman, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, was taken to the Summit County Jail. He was charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies; and failure to comply, a fifth-degree felony.

He faces up to 21 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine, if convicted.