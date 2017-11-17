Fox 8 Recipe Box: Sissy’s Mrs. Wendell’s Apple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — She makes it every year.
And since mentioning it, viewers have been writing in asking Stefani Schaefer to share her apple crisp recipe.
Today — she is doing just that!
Mrs. Wendell’s Apple Crisp
6-8 apples – pared and cored
1 cup of water
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
Bring to a boil… place in a square pan and cover with the following mixture….
Then…
6 tablespoons of butter
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1 cup of flour
1 tablespoon of baking powder
Mix well and crumble over apples.
Bake for 45 minutes at 350