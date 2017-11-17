Fox 8 Recipe Box: Sissy’s Mrs. Wendell’s Apple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio — She makes it every year.

And since mentioning it, viewers have been writing in asking Stefani Schaefer to share her apple crisp recipe.

Today — she is doing just that!

Mrs. Wendell’s Apple Crisp

6-8 apples – pared and cored

1 cup of water

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon



Bring to a boil… place in a square pan and cover with the following mixture….

Then…

6 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 cup of flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

Mix well and crumble over apples.

Bake for 45 minutes at 350