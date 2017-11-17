Fire damages Timken plant; No one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- No one was injured during a fire at the Timken Steel plant in Canton Thursday evening.

The Canton Fire Department responded to the plant, located on Dueber Avenue SW, at about 9:30 p.m. Fire officials said molten metal spilled from a ladle on the third floor, causing damage on the two floors below.

A Timken spokeswoman said wiring systems were also damaged, but the equipment was not. Production won't be significantly impacted, the company said.

"Because we had a maintenance outage scheduled in December, we’re hoping to pull that activity forward to conduct repairs and maintenance at the same time so that we’ll be able to run the plant without the planned interruption in December," a corporate spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

Several people contacted FOX 8 News and reported hearing explosions near the facility.