Dog drags 1-year-old to safety right before it starts ‘raining fire from ceiling’ inside home

LORAIN, Ohio- A dog is being called a hero after the pup helped save a family in Lorain.

Firefighters say the dog alerted the family to a fire that was smoldering in the attack, and it was just in the nick of time.

"We finally got home about this time last week, started getting ready for dinner and getting settled in for the night," said Amanda Novak, of Lorain.

But what happened next on November 10 has Amanda shaken.

"I had taken my daughter inside the house. She dumped her ballpit out and gave herself kisses in the hallway mirror like she always does and that is when my dog drug her by her sweater over to me in the kitchen," said Novak.

Amanda was so furious at her dog Harley, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Australian Shepherd Rottweiler mix, that she put him outside.

But then Harley relentlessly tried to get back inside.

"Just then I heard another noise and right where he had just dragged my daughter from, it was raining fire from the ceiling," said Novak.

Novak says she froze as the smoke detectors started going off.

The house went up quickly.

In fact, she was barely able to get her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Emma, out of the house before the windows started busting.

"At that point, Harley rammed into me with my head and was like, 'now you see why I've been so bad! Get out of this house!'" said Novak.

Novak says an electrical fire in the attic is blame.

Firefighters say it could have been smoldering for days.

And while they've lost their home, Amanda and Emma still have each other, and they have Harley to thank.

"Without a doubt, Harley saved Emma's life because she was standing right there where the fire originated and went up in flames in the main part of the house. He is always so gentle with her. That was the only time I've ever seen him do anything even slightly questionable and now knowing the reason, I won't ever question it again," said Novak.