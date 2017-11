× Cleveland police say 3-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run accident

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that injured a child.

Police say it happened on E 140th and Kinsman. A three-year-old child was hit by a car; that vehicle took off.

The child was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

