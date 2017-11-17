Cavs want fans to black out The Q for Black Friday, new black uniform debut

CLEVELAND– It’s going to be a dark day at Quicken Loans Arena.

To celebrate Black Friday and the debut of the new black Nike uniforms, the Cleveland Cavaliers are asking fans to wear black when they host the Hornets on Nov. 24.

Nike introduced the Cavs’ white and wine jerseys earlier this year, but this will be the first time the team takes the floor in the black uniforms. Black, which is now a permanent addition to the Cavs’ color palette, is a nod to the uniforms worn in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

A fourth new jersey will be revealed at a later date.

The Cavaliers will also be offering some deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From 6 p.m. Nov. 23 to 11:59 Nov. 27, get free shipping on orders from the team shop on Cavs.com.