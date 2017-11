Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The drivers of two vehicles had to be extricated after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 early Friday.

It happened on Interstate 90 east before the East 152nd and Lakeshore Boulevard exit.

It took Cleveland firefighters about 30 minutes to get both drivers out of their vehicles. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

OSP investigating a wrong-way driver accident on I90 eastbound @ Lakeshore. Took CLE Fire 30 minutes to extricate both drivers. Both taken to UH in critical. Unclear what driver was going the wrong way. @fox8news @Cleveland_FFs pic.twitter.com/J5PaeqikCu — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 17, 2017