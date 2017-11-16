× Yes, you can now get your pet’s face printed on a swimsuit

Your entire social media feed is filled with photos of pets. Now, get ready for the puppy takeover to make its way poolside.

Petflair, a swimwear line, is specializing in custom swimwear featuring your favorite four-legged friend’s face.

The startup, based in Australia, recently launched a Kickstarter to make the project a reality. According to the company’s website, 25 percent of profits benefit an organization that finds homes for abandoned pets.

A former water polo player founded the company after he started customizing swimsuits for his animal-loving friends.

How does it work? Simply send a photo of your pet and a team of designers take the image and position it on the product. A preview is shown before you make the purchase.

The company sells various women’s swimsuits, men’s swim briefs, bags, and towels. Items are priced $59-$99.