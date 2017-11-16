Photo shows drastically different Geauga Lake landscape 10 years after park closed

AURORA, Ohio — A Facebook post showing the drastic change in Geauga Lake’s landscape over the past 15 years is being shared thousands of times.

The photo was posted by a Facebook page memorializing Geauga Lake. The photo was posted Wednesday and has already gotten over 5,300 shares.

The amusement park, with memorable rides like the Big Dipper, the Double Loop and the Raging Wolf Bobs, closed in 2007.

The Big Dipper wooden coaster was demolished in 2016.

**Read more on Geauga Lake’s history, here**

**More stories on Geauga Lake, here**