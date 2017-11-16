× Show Info: November 16, 2017

Lucy’s Sweet Surrender

Michael Feigenbaum kicked off the show with a little sugar!

20314 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights

216.752.0828

http://lucyssweetsurrender.com/

Sisters Scented Candles

Spruce up your home with the scents of the season!

1729 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

http://www.sisterscentedcandles.com/

Funtastic Toyz

Are you making a list and checking it twice? This toy shop in Medina has something for everyone!

140 W Washington St,

Medina, OH 44256

www.funtastictoyz.com

www.facebook.com/FuntasticToyz

Transitional Design

Gently used, high-end holiday decor at a fraction of the cost!

601 Towpath Trail

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

www.transitionaldesign.net

Comedian Judy Gold

She’s been seen on HBO, Comedy Central, and performed off Broadway… but this weekend she is at Hilarities!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Confetti Peppers LLC

It’s the perfect way to spice up any recipe!

“The Pepper Queen”

2450 Urbana Ave SE

Massillon, Ohio 44646

Phone: 330-837-8500

Email: info@confettipeppers.com

http://confettipeppers.com/index.php

https://www.facebook.com/confettipeppers/

Motach Financial

As you prepare for retirement, make sure you will be in the best situation!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com