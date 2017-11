It looks like LeBron James‘ sons aren’t the only ones following in his footsteps.

On Thursday night, LeBron shared in his Instagram story another proud daddy moment: This time, it featured his 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

Princess Zhuri, as King James fondly calls her, shows she already has some serious basketball skills.

The Cavs’ star gives a play-by-play as Zhuri dunks, rebounds.. and even does a celebration dance at the end!

Watch the video, below:

