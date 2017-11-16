Reward offered in Seville gun store burglary

SEVILLE- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward to help capture the individuals responsible for stealing guns from BMT Firearms on Greenwich Road in Seville.

Investigators say shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, several suspects forcibly entered the building and stole 16 handguns and four long guns.

Authorities believe the same individuals are suspected of attempting to burglarize Elite Tactical in Wadsworth Tuesday night. In this case, the suspects were not able to enter the building.

ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000, which will also be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-283-4867.