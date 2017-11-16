× Report: Murdered Massillon doctor was shot 4 times

MASSILLON- New information is being released on the tragic shooting of a local doctor that took place outside of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon Monday.

Investigators say Dr.George Seese III was shot by Michael A. Wood of New Philadelphia. Results from the Coroner’s Office show Dr. Seese was shot four times, one to the right leg, one to the right hand, one in the stomach area and one in the left upper torso.

Investigators believe the motive was personal, driven by jealousy over a woman both men had dated.

Police also say the doctor is affiliated with Affinity Medical Center, but his practice is in Perry Township.

Dr. George Seese was one of six doctors at Stark Medical Specialties, a medical practice with three locations in Northeast Ohio.

The Massillon Police Department has also been contacted about social media reports of the suspect being a Doctor of Ophthalmology at the Perry Eye Clinic Inc. Doctor. The suspect is from New Philadelphia and has no link to the Perry Eye Clinic.

At this time this is still an active investigation and anyone with information can contact the Massillon Police Department tip line at 330-830-1735 option 7.