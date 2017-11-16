Quiet Friday before a wild weekend ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some rain/snow/ice pellets earlier today, clouds have been hanging tough. The clouds will decrease tonight, and temperatures will drop into the 20s where skies try to clear, but may hover in the 30s where clouds persist.

Friday looks quiet and milder before a wild weekend ride which will begin with a mild rain on Saturday followed by blustery snow showers Sunday.

The week of Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a cool week. The latest forecast has Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday quiet yet cool. Stay tuned to our forecasts.

