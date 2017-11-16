Police to release more information, video in bank robbery that ended in crash

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police will release more information Thursday afternoon concerning a bank robbery that ended with a crash in South Euclid.

Dash camera and body camera video of the Wednesday incident will also be released.

**Watch the press conference here on our website; it’s set to begin at around 3 p.m.**

It started when a man walked into a PNC bank in Lyndhurst and claimed to have a bomb.

He took off with at least one accomplice in a stolen car. That car crashed in South Euclid. One suspect was taken to the hospital; another suspect was arrested a short time later after he was found in a Dumpster.

41.523108 -81.518455