Mother of man who was murdered becomes victim in store hold-up

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio-The FOX 8 I-Team has found new terror from gun violence for the mother of a man killed in one of the area’s most mysterious unsolved murders.

This week, the mother of Stephen Halton Jr. found herself caught in the middle of an armed robbery as she was at the counter of a corner store.

That hold-up happened at a convenience store in Richmond Heights.

It made this mother fear for her life, and it took her back to her son’s last moments. Almost four years ago, on Cleveland’s northeast side, someone shot and killed Stephen Halton, Jr. He had been heading to work at the Cleveland Clinic.

His mother said, "It just made me go back to how he must have felt. The fear of looking down the barrel of a gun. Until you're there, you don't know."

A spooky new connection for mom and son. Even the dates of the two crimes have similarities: 11s and 14s.

While the murder of Stephen Halton in 2014 has never been solved, what happened at the store has not been solved yet. But when the crooks left the store, investigators believe they held up a store while waving a gun in Euclid.

Richmond Heights Police Sgt. Darren Porter said, "Same clothing. Two males. Similar robbery where they grabbed the cash drawer." Porter also added specifically about the guy waving the gun, "You don't know what he's capable of, pulling the trigger, ending your life, over measly cash from a gas station."

We’re not fully identifying the mother in this story with the robbers still out there. She leaned on faith in God after her son’s death and during the store robbery. The hold-up happened as she was on the phone with a friend. “"She said, Oh no,' and she started praying. I believe without a doubt, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that me being there and being the woman of God that I am is the reason it ended the way it did with nobody being hurt."

If you know anything about the unsolved murder of Stephen Halton, call the Cleveland Police homicide unit at 216-623-5464.

If you know anything about the store robbers, call Richmond Heights Police at 216-486-1234.

