Missing: Shamar Smiley

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shamar Smiley, 17, was last seen June 26 in Cleveland.

He is 5'9" tall and was last seen wearing an all-black suit with a blue shirt.

Police believe Shamar is still in the area, and they say he needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

