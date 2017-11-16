× Missing Endangered Child: Police looking for 13-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND — A Missing Endangered Child alert was issued for a 13-year-old Cleveland girl.

Alexshia Santiago was last seen Thursday evening in the area of East 17th and Superior Ave.

Police say Alexshia is currently on medication. Her mother says she is bipolar and suffers from depression and anxiety.

She is 4’11, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ​She was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved T-Shirt, blue jeans and grey, open-toe house slippers.

Please call Cleveland police if you see her.