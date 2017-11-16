Man at center of violent arrest in Euclid speaks out after charges were dismissed

​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man at the center of a violent arrest by Euclid police caught on video spoke outThursday, after the I-Team learned that charges against him were dismissed.

Attorney Christopher McNeal, who represents Richard Hubbard III, said Wednesday, the charges against his client were dismissed. Hubbard faced charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Charges against a woman, Yolimar Tirado, who was with Hubbard at the time of his arrest, were also dismissed, according to McNeal. She was also at Thursday's press conference.

Officer Michael Amiott, who arrested Hubbard in August, has since been fired.

Police said Hubbard resisted, but internal investigators found Officer Amiott used too much force. They also found he pulled the car over because of where the driver had stopped at a traffic light. And records show police brass had told patrol officers not to make traffic stops based on that reason.

Continuing coverage, here.

41.593105 -81.526787