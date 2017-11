​

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- One of the Cavs most-loved players is using his night off to spread some joy.

J.R. Smith is giving away turkeys to those families who need them.

Families from all communities were invited to the Thursday night event at Warrensville Heights High School.

Turkeys are first come, first served.

