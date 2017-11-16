Homemade Cranberry Juice and Confetti Crescent Rolls!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Confetti Peppers LLC

It’s the perfect way to spice up any recipe!

“The Pepper Queen”

Homemade Cranberry Juice

3-12 ounce bags fresh cranberries

12 cups water (3 quarts)

2 cups sugar (can substitute honey or other sweetener to taste)

Wash cranberries in a vinegar-water solution, then rinse. Combine cranberries and water in a large pot. (Do not use an aluminum pot because it reacts with the cranberries and gives an “off” taste.)

Bring to a boil. Berries will start to pop and burst open. Stir a few times. Remove from heat. Cover and let sit 15 minutes. (Don’t let it sit any longer or it will turn into sauce.) Stir occasionally to keep berries submerged in water.

Strain juice through a colander. (Save pulp to use in smoothies or teas.) Stir in sweetener until dissolved. Pour into bottles or jars to chill. Can also freeze. If freezing, chill overnight in containers before storing. Serve chilled or warmed as a hot beverage. Enjoy!

Confetti Crescent Rolls

2 cups shredded cheese

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Confetti Peppers

1 teaspoon paprika

2 packages crescent rolls

Egg wash:

1 egg, beaten

2 teaspoons water

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a blender or food processor blend cheeses, peppers, and paprika until smooth. Roll out crescent dough. Cut each triangle along perforations. Drop 2 teaspoons of cheese mix at large end and spread over dough, leaving about 1/2 inch space from edges. Starting at large end, roll dough into crescent shape. Place on greased baking pan. Whisk egg and water together in a bowl. Brush tops of crescents with mixture. Bake 10-12 minutes. Serve as an appetizer or with a meal. Enjoy!