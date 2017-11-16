Fox Recipe Box: Maw’s Homemade Green Bean Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a family recipe that is 120 years old and you know it's got to be good if the family is still making it!

Chef Ken Hatfield is from Hatfield's Goode Grub and he enlisted some help from Fox 8's Wayne Dawson to show us how to make his family green bean casserole recipe that is perfect for any Thanksgiving feast.

Click here to learn more about Hatfield's Goode Grub and see the menu items available for catering.

Maw's Homemade Green Bean Casserole

1 cup bacon

1 Spanish onion

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 sticks of butter

1 lb sliced mushrooms

1 teaspoon each: onion powder, garlic powder, celery salt, pepper, lemon pepper

2 teaspoons salt

4 lbs green beans

5 cups cheddar cheese

1 cup of water in soup

1 cup of water to make slurry

4 teaspoons corn starch

1 quart 1/2 and 1/2

Topping ingredients:

2 Spanish onions

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons Lawrys

4 cups canola oil

1 cup cheddar

1 cup bacon crumbles

1 cup of mozzarella

Soup Directions:

Start to boil water for green beans. Pre heat oven to 350

In a separate pot Melt butter

Finely dice one Spanish onion, add onion and spices to melted butter, cook till translucent.

Slice mushrooms and add to pot with onions and spices.

Stir as needed to evenly cook onions and mushrooms.

Once onions are translucent add 1 quart 1/2 and 1/2 and stir to incorporate.

Lower heat to a simmer.

Add 1 cup of bacon

Measure out 5 cups shredded cheddar

Put green beans in pot to boil while you finish the mushroom soup.

Add 4 cups of cheddar cheese to soup mixture gradually. (Save one cup of cheddar for topping)

Make your slurry to thicken soup. Mix 1 cup of cold water with 4 tablespoons of cornstarch. Whisk till incorporated.

Soup should be simmering, gradually stir in slurry and remove soup mixture from heat.

Cook green beans to desired tenderness. Remove green beans and strain water completely.

Once water is completely drains from beans, add then directly to your soup mixture.

Take entire mixture and put in very large casserole dish (serves about 20)

Take remaining cheddar and 1 cup of mozzarella and 1 cup of bacon crumbles and cover top of casserole with mixture.

Place casserole in oven uncovered and bake while you fry your onions (about 10 minutes)

Julianne remaining Spanish onions to fry for your topping.

Mix 1 tablespoon Lawrys season salt and 2 cups of flour to make a dredge for onions.

Heat canola oil in a deep pan

Dredge onions in flour mixture and pan fry in your oil till crispy. (Keep a close eye on these they don’t take long)

Remove onions from pan and drain off excess oil. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon of lawrys season salt.

Remove casserole from oven and top with your fried onions.