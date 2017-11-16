Field trip fallout: DC officials ask North Ridgeville Schools to reconsider canceled trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE- More fallout after North Ridgeville Middle School canceled its annual 8th grade trip to Washington DC due to safety concerns.

The Deputy Mayor of Washington DC personally reached out to the school principal this week to stress the U-S Capitol is safe and there are no credible threats against it.

Kevin Donahue encouraged the district to reconsider and join the 20 million visitors to DC each year.

Last week, administrators sent a letter to parents saying the trip is too risky and cited recent mass shootings and terror attacks.

The North Ridgeville Schools did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

41.384251 -82.018915