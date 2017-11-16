FBI: Cuyahoga Falls man threatened to kill wife, commit ‘mass shooting’ that would ‘go down in history’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga Falls man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill his estranged wife and shoot up the Las Vegas hotel and casino where she worked.

Wei Li, 38, faces a charge of interstate threatening communications and destruction of evidence.

According to the Cleveland Division of FBI, Li texted his estranged wife Nov. 6 multiple times making the threats.

He also referenced a mass shooting at a church with at least 1,000 people in attendance. He indicated in the text messaging that the killing he planned to commit would go down in history and that he would blame his wife for all the deaths.

According to court documents, he said the shooting at the casino would be a dry run.

He also allegedly texted her photos of knives, rifles, a list of Las Vegas casinos and a picture of himself holding a rifle.

On Nov. 9, he allegedly texted his wife telling her that if he didn't get his green card, he would kill her.

The woman notified authorities that she was afraid for her safety. On Nov. 10, detectives and FBI agents were questioning Li and asked him to unlock his phone.

He complied, but then deleted a string of text messages. He was then arrested.

He will have his initial appearance in court Thursday.