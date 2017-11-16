Dad says ‘no’ to sleepovers, says they result in unsafe & inappropriate situations for kids

One dad is getting more attention for saying he will still “never” let his kids have sleepovers.

Blogger Tim Challies says in a video on his Facebook page that he published an article a number of years ago titled “Why My Family Doesn’t Do Sleepovers.” It’s gone viral several times since.

In his video, he said his family still doesn’t allow sleepovers.

He said he believes that the average sleepover results in a number of unsafe and inappropriate situations, including kids drinking, being abused or watching inappropriate shows on TV.

He says that he doesn’t want to put his children, ages 11, 15 and 17, in any of those situations.

The only time the kids haven’t slept at home, he said, was when they spent the night at a relative’s house.