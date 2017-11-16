69-year-old woman likely died as result of cleaning up after own son’s drug overdose

PORTAGE, Pa. — A 69-year-old woman in Pennsylvania may have passed away as a result of making contact with drug paraphernalia while cleaning up after her own son’s overdose.

WJAC reports that Theresa Plummer, 69, found her son, Ronald Plummer, 45, unresponsive in their bathroom on Nov. 5. He was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later on Nov. 7.

On Nov. 6, Theresa became short of breath at home and died after being taken to the hospital.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees believes her death was a result of her cleaning up her son’s drug paraphernalia and that she likely absorbed a substance through her skin.

“This is a caution for safety for anyone coming into contact with any type of powder substance,” Lees told WJAC. “You should use extreme caution and notify the proper authorities. My strong advice to any family that may have this happen to them is to call law enforcement to have them or EMS services come back and remove the substance or material that may have been left behind.”

Read more here.