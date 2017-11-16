Concerns raised after some may be evicted for calling 911 too many times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio- A new study done by Cleveland State University questions nuisance laws, raising concerns that domestic violence victims may not call police because they worry they could lose their homes.

Cities all over the United States, including 22 communities in Cuyahoga County, have nuisance ordinances.

Lakewood Mayor Mike Summers says the ordinance is on the books to help protect everyone, and it is not intended to deter people from calling 911 if they need help.

But the study by CSU and the American Civil Liberties Union points out that nuisance letters can be sent to landlords if tenants call 911 too many times. The study says this could cause domestic violence victims to get evicted.

Mayor Summers says he and city council will meet soon to discuss whether changes should be made to the wording of the ordinance.