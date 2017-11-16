83-year-old veteran keeps promise made to fellow Marine in Vietnam bunker

PIEDMONT, South Carolina — A retired Marine has kept a promise he made to a fellow Marine, who he was holed up with in a Vietnam bunker nearly five decades ago.

Greenville News reports that Master Sgt. William Cox, 83, and First Sgt. James T. Hollingsworth were in the bunker on New Year’s Eve 1968, as mortars and rockets were raining down on them.

That’s when the two made a pact: if they survived the attack and the Vietnam War, they’d contact each other every year on New Year’s.

For nearly 50 years, that’s what they did.

When his friend passed away earlier this year, Cox fulfilled another promise made to Hollingsworth.

Cox, without the cane he usually uses, stood guard at his casket and delivered the eulogy.

“There’s a bond between Marines that’s different from any other branch of service. We’re like brothers,” Cox told Greenville News.

