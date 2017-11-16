10-year-old gives ‘greatest best man speech ever’ at dad’s wedding

WILMINGTON, Delaware — It’s the “best” best-man speech ever!

Ten-year-old Jaydon Rabatin made a hilarious speech at his dad’s wedding in Delaware on Nov. 12.

In front of the couple’s 65 guests, Jaydon joked, “Don’t get me wrong. I love Brie… but this means I’m losing my bachelor buddy. We go waaaaay back. It’s like I have known him since the first breath I took.”

Jaydon said, without Brie in their lives, “I don’t think we would ever have clean underwear or socks.”

His speech got a lot of laughs.

Proud dad, Kevin, posted the video on Facebook and said, “The greatest best man speech ever…. #prouddad.#doinitlikerabatins “

Kevin’s new bride, Briana, told ABC News, “In my own vows I said that I promised to love and protect him as if he were my own son. I was very proud of him for that. I thought it was awesome.”