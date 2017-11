Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The evening anchors at Fox 8 are finding out their DNA ancestry!

Earlier this year, our morning anchors learned where their ancestors hailed from, and now it's their evening counterparts' turn.

Each anchor took a DNA ancestry test with Ancestry.com.

Melissa Myers and Andre Bernier, part of our famed Fox 8 weather team, learned their results. Melissa was a bit surprised, but it was Andre who really got a shock when it came to his ancestry roots.

Watch their reveal, above.

