Votes needed: Designer close to getting ‘A Christmas Story’ house LEGO set on store shelves!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ever wonder what it would be like to live in the "A Christmas Story House?" This might be the next best thing!

Jason Middaugh, of Syracuse, has created a LEGO set inspired by the movie -- and it's close to becoming considered for sale in retail stores.

More than 7,300 people have pledged their support for the "A Christmas Story" house set on the LEGO Ideas website. It needs 10,000 to be submitted for approval from LEGO, then it could become available in stores.

(Vote for the set here)

Middaugh designed and built the entire set himself. It started as a Christmas gift for his daughter and was modeled after their lake house.

When he and his family realized how great it turned out, he decided to submit the idea to LEGO. He changed the theme to something that would have more widespread appeal.

The attention to detail on the yellow Victorian house is amazing. There's Ralphie in the "pink nightmare" bunny suit, a tiny leg lamp and an old radio. You can find a turkey on the table, Ralphie's old man with a bowling ball and the Bumpus hounds lurking outside.

Middaugh said all of the elements were made using pieces from already existing LEGO sets.

More on the LEGO set here.