CLEVELAND -- FOX 8's Wayne Dawson and his brother handed out coats on Wednesday during their foundation's annual winter coat giveaway.

Members of The Dawson Foundation traveled to three different schools, handing out coats, gloves and hats.

Your donations and participation in this year's FOX 8 FOX Trot helped to make it all possible for the students.

Over the next few days, a total of 200 coats will be given to students at six different schools.