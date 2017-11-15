Thanksgiving 2017: a list of free meals

CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

(Use the map to find the location nearest you or check out the complete list below the map.)

Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)

12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland

Meal served at noon

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake County YMCA

37100 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby

Meal served from Noon to 3 p.m

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland

Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)

250 3rd St. in Elyria

Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Monica Church

13623 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights

Meal served from 11 a.m.

Willow Praise Church

32901 Vine St. in Willowick

Meal served from noon to 2 p.m.

Lorain County Community College

1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

5 to 7 p.m.

Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)

Saint Julie Billiart Catholic Church

5500 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Rita Parish

33200 Baldwin Rd, Solon

noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, 440-238-1350 X100)

Peace United Methodist Church

5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E.,Louisville

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

St. James Episcopal Church

131 N. State St. in Painesville

Meal served from 8 am – 3 pm