Thanksgiving 2017: a list of free meals

CLEVELAND – There are a number of organizations that are offering a hot meal and some Thanksgiving company this year. Unless otherwise noted, all the meals are on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.
(Use the map to find the location nearest you or check out the complete list below the map.)
Church of St. Anselm (Kelly Hall)
12969 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland
Meal served at noon
House of Blues
308 Euclid Ave. Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lake County YMCA
37100 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby
Meal served from Noon to 3 p.m
St. Augustine Church
2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland
Meal served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Mary Parish (Parish Hall)
250 3rd St. in Elyria
Meal served from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Monica Church
13623 Rockside Rd. in Garfield Heights
Meal served from 11 a.m.
Willow Praise Church
32901 Vine St. in Willowick
Meal served from noon to 2 p.m.
Lorain County Community College
1005 N. Abbe Rd, Elyria
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
5 to 7 p.m.
Reaser Grand Room in the Spitzer Conference Center (formerly known as Spitzer Grand Room)
Saint Julie Billiart Catholic Church
5500 Lear Nagle Road, North Ridgeville
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Rita Parish
33200 Baldwin Rd, Solon
noon – 3 p.m. (Reservations requested, 440-238-1350 X100)
Peace United Methodist Church
5520 Ravenna Ave. N.E.,Louisville
11:30 AM to 1:30 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
131 N. State St. in Painesville
Meal served from 8 am – 3 pm