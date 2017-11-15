Suspects who killed college professor, 15-year-old boy in drive-by shooting to be sentenced

CLEVELAND- Two suspects responsible for killing a local college professor and a teen boy will be sentenced today.

Back in March, Kassius Williams and Charles Walker, were in a vehicle traveling west on Woodland Avenue near E. 89th Street when they opened fire on a Saturn with 4 males inside.

Two people were killed in the gunfire. A 15-year-old male passenger in the Saturn died of a gunshot wound to the head; a second male victim, 61-year-old David Wilder, was struck by a stray bullet as he traveled west on Woodland.

Last month, 19-year-old Williams plead guilty to Aggravated Murder and Felonious Assault.

A jury found Walker guilty of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Felonious Assault, Discharge of a Firearm on or near Prohibited Premises, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. These charges carry gun and drive-by specifications.

Trial for third suspect, Terrell Gray, begins in January.

Wilder served as an adjunct professor at Tri-C, Cleveland State and John Carroll University.

