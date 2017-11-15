Study: Spending time with parents could help them live longer

Would you rather hang out with your mom or dad than spend a night on the town?

Good news: it turns out that quality time will make your parents live longer.

Indy100 reports that one study found that people who are over 71 years old are more likely to be lonely.

Thousands of seniors were questioned. Forty-three percent of women admitted to lonliness.

Loneliness can lead to a slew of health problems like difficulty in every day living and poor stair navigation.

But the research also suggests that by spending more time building relationships with your parents, you can help them have a more fulfilling life without loneliness, which in turn will make them live longer.

Read more here.