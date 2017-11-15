× Some residents in eastern suburbs of Cleveland may experience discolored water

CLEVELAND — Some residents in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland may experience discolored water over the next couple of days due to an emergency water main repair.

Cleveland Water says the water is safe to drink and use as normal, but if you’re experiencing the discolored water, you’re asked to hold off from doing any laundry.

There is NO boil alert in effect.

The potential discoloration is due to a 54-inch steel transmission main being shut down for emergency repairs on Highland and Georgetown Rd. in Euclid.

The discoloration is from iron particles being stirred up due to a sudden change of direction in water flow from having to divert water to supplemental mains within the system, the water department says.

Crews are working to make the repairs and additional crews are monitoring for discoloration.

If you notice discoloration, you’re asked to call Cleveland Water’s 24 Hour Emergency Dispatch Line at 216-664-3060.

The following suburbs may be impacted:

Beachwood

Bentleyville

Bratenahl

Cleveland Heights

East Cleveland

Gates Mills

Highland Heights

Highland Hills

Hunting Valley

Lyndhurst

Mayfield Heights

Mayfield Village

Moreland Hills

North Randall

Orange

Pepper Pike

Richmond Heights

Shaker Heights

South Euclid

University Heights

Warrensville Heights

Woodmere

Chagrin Falls

