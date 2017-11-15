Some residents in eastern suburbs of Cleveland may experience discolored water
CLEVELAND — Some residents in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland may experience discolored water over the next couple of days due to an emergency water main repair.
Cleveland Water says the water is safe to drink and use as normal, but if you’re experiencing the discolored water, you’re asked to hold off from doing any laundry.
There is NO boil alert in effect.
The potential discoloration is due to a 54-inch steel transmission main being shut down for emergency repairs on Highland and Georgetown Rd. in Euclid.
The discoloration is from iron particles being stirred up due to a sudden change of direction in water flow from having to divert water to supplemental mains within the system, the water department says.
Crews are working to make the repairs and additional crews are monitoring for discoloration.
If you notice discoloration, you’re asked to call Cleveland Water’s 24 Hour Emergency Dispatch Line at 216-664-3060.
The following suburbs may be impacted:
Beachwood
Bentleyville
Bratenahl
Cleveland Heights
East Cleveland
Gates Mills
Highland Heights
Highland Hills
Hunting Valley
Lyndhurst
Mayfield Heights
Mayfield Village
Moreland Hills
North Randall
Orange
Pepper Pike
Richmond Heights
Shaker Heights
South Euclid
University Heights
Warrensville Heights
Woodmere
Chagrin Falls