Show Info: November 15, 2017
The Sampler
Thirty vendors all under one roof!
5204 Darrow Rd,
Hudson, OH
(330) 653-3644
www.facebook.com/thesamplerinhudson
www.samplerinhudson.com
Cleveland Clinic
As the temperatures drop, your soft skin pays the price!
www.ccf.org
Cara’s Boutique
It’s your one stop shop for specialty gift items! You may even find something for yourself!
The Promenade at Crocker Park
30179 Detroit Road
Westlake, Ohio 44145
Phone: 440-899-0050
www.carasboutique.com
The Blonde Italian
Every time she’s in our kitchen, she brings creative and tasty recipes!
http://www.theblondeitalian.com/
Yurko Stitch Co.
It’s the perfect gift for the baseball lover in your life!
Crafty Mart
11a-6p November 25th
Musica
51 E Market Street, Akron
www.CraftyMart.org
https://www.facebook.com/yurkostitchco/
https://www.etsy.com/se-en/shop/YurkoStitchCo
Tri-C
Tri-C’s Creative Arts program is exploding!
http://www.tri-c.edu/
Spinner’s Good Time Diner
Get the most out of your Thanksgiving turkey! We’re doubling the amount of stuffing with one quick tip!
https://www.facebook.com/Spinners-Good-Time-Diner-120770451270758/