Police warn pet owners to be vigilant after coyote attacks dog in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - Police are warning pet owners to be vigilant after another coyote attack against a small dog.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 15400 block of Edgewater Drive, in a neighborhood where there have been several attacks this year.

Sandi, a 13-year-old Westie, suffered throat wounds. Dick West said he was watching his father’s pup and she slipped out of the garage while he was taking out the trash. When he went to look for her, he heard yelping and found her bleeding in a neighbor's backyard.

At least four other unattended small dogs have been attacked in Lakewood this year, including a June attack which left a dog dead after the animal wandered away from a home on Clifton Boulevard.

Police said the coyotes likely live in dens along the Lake Erie shore.

“Coyotes have lived in urban areas for years. We feel their dens are located along the lakefront,” said Capt. Gary Stone. “They're used to an urban environment, buildings, houses, things like that.”

The City of Lakewood began trapping coyotes this year and snared an alpha male as well as several pups.

Police are warning pet owners to never leave small dogs unattended, even in a fenced yard, and to keep dogs on a leash.

Coyotes tend to be active at night. If a coyote approaches, Stone said to try to scare it away, as coyotes shy away from humans.

“Clap your hands, make noise, and 90 percent of the time, the coyote will shy away from you and run away,” he said.

