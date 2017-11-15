Police search for carjacking suspect who dragged woman 100 feet at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are looking for the man who pulled a gun on a woman and then dragged her nearly 100 feet before making off with her car at Steelyard Commons earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, it happened Nov. 4 at just before 8 p.m.

The woman was sitting inside her silver 2007 silver Saturn Vue with the engine running in the parking lot near Target while waiting on her daughter, who was shopping.

A man then opened her door, sat down, pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The woman started screaming and kicking him and was able to kick the gun and the suspect out of the car.

The suspect then ran around to the driver’s side of the car, and pulled the driver out, jumped into the driver’s seat and began to drive off, dragging the woman about 100 feet.

Video surveillance shows the suspect get out of a gold 2004 Dodge Stratus and previously shopping at Walmart.

The man is described as being around 21 years old and was wearing a gray hoodie with a white shirt underneath along with black work pants.

Anyone with information on his identity or the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.