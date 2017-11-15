× Perry High School students plan demonstration following spike in suicides

MASSILLON, Ohio– Students at Perry High School in Stark County are speaking out following a recent wave of suicides.

Three students at the school have ended their own lives this year. Perry Local Schools responded to the latest death by bringing in counselors to meet with nearly all of the 1,600 high school students.

A student-planned demonstration is set for Wednesday afternoon at Perry High School. The teens hope to bring awareness about bullying and suicide.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 14, and second leading cause of death among those ages 15 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK.

40.788635 -81.459502