Paperwork filed with city for ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’

CLEVELAND– Plans are moving forward for a parade in the event the Cleveland Browns go winless this season.

Chris McNeil, the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0” organizer, filed the permits with the city of Cleveland on Wednesday. He posted photos of the application on his verified Twitter account, @Reflog_18.

The Browns are the only NFL team without a victory as we enter Week 11 of the season. If they don’t pull off a W, the parade is set for Jan. 6 at noon. The route will circle FirstEnergy Stadium.

Last season, a joke by McNeil led him planning a perfect season parade. He applied for a permit and raised about $10,000. But a Christmas Eve miracle gave the Browns a win over the Chargers in the final game of the season and scrapped the event.

The funds were donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The team matched the donation and others contributed. A total of $50,000 went to help feeding needy families.

McNeil started fundraising last month, but the campaign is yet to pick up steam. The money will be donated to the food bank this year, if the Browns win a game.