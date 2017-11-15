Northeast Ohio winter activities guide: Christmas lights, ice skating and Cleveland traditions

CLEVELAND– It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

So take check out our list of tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, ice skating rinks, Christmas light displays and more winter family fun.

Events:

Crocker Park Tree Lighting

228 Market St., Westlake, Ohio 44145

Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Event parking is $10 with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

Live music, including Jim Brickman. Then Santa Claus arrives to light the 50-foot tree.

Bedford Tree Lighting Ceremony

Bedford Commons, North Park Drive, Bedford, Ohio 44146

Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Bedford Firefighters Local 1683 will provide refreshments and Santa Claus will stop by to kick off the beginning of the holiday season.

Akron Tree Lighting Ceremony

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Singing and fireworks kick off the season at Akron’s Lock 3.

Light Up Night

2nd Street, Hudson, Ohio 44236

Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Santa brings his elves to town to fill the air with music and much more. Browse the crafts and grab something to eat.

Crafty Mart Holiday Show

Musica, Akron Art Museum, and Summit Artspace

Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early bird tickets are $7 and available here.

Do your Christmas shopping at three Akron locations, where you’ll find handmade jewelry, ceramics, quilts and leather goods.

Welcome Santa Parade

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Nov. 25 at 11 a.m.

More than 75 bands, floats, costumed characters, dance groups and other organizations participate in this annual tradition.

Winterfest

50 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free horse-drawn carriage rides and free ice skating, plus live music. Tree lighting and concert start at 6 p.m.

Waterfront Winterfest

Broadway Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44052

Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa, reindeer and other costumed characters will be there to enjoy the fireworks.

Luminocity

10075 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Louie the Elf will lead the lighting extravaganza with fireworks and other entertainment.

Chardon Square Christmas Lighting

Short Ct. St., Chardon, Ohio 44024

Nov. 30, starting at 5 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of the Chardon Polka Band before Santa arrives.

Holiday Circlefest

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Dec. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Circlefest is now a two-day event with ice carvers, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and shopping.

Sugar Plum Tour

Five homes in Bath, Copley, Firestone Park and Highland Square

Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Tour five fabulously decorated homes.

Cleveland Flea Holiday Market

3333 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Dec. 8, 9 and 10. Tickets are required for Friday. Buy them online in advance.

Browse more than 100 vendors, offering handmade and vintage jewelry, art and more, to find the perfect holiday gift.

ELFcon

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Dec. 9 from noon to 8 p.m.

Festivities start in Lock 4 then move inside the Akron Civic Theatre for a sing-along and the movie “Elf.”

Jingle Bell Bash

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and Thirsty Dog beer. There’s also ice skating, Polar Putt Putt and Reindeer Run.

“A Christmas Story Live” Watch Party

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44109

Dec. 17 starting at 4 p.m.

Enjoy food and drinks at the “A Christmas Story” House with other fans of the film. Then watch the live version on FOX on giant inflatable screens at 7 p.m.

Christmas light displays and attractions:

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307

Nov. 24 to Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $11 for children ages 2 to 14. Prices are lower for Akron Zoo members or if you buy pre-sale tickets.

The Akron Zoo gets in the holiday spirit with thousands of lights and dozens of displays. There’s also carolers, costumed characters, ice carvers and Santa!

Candy Land has Gone Wild

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland, Ohio 44094

Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

Carlisle Reservation Holiday Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange, Ohio 44050

Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. Times vary. It’s free, but visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs. The Little Green Choo Holiday Express runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23.

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina, Ohio 44256

Check the website for dates and times. Tickets start at $17 and are available online.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

Christmas at Beech Creek Gardens

11929 Beech St. NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. Times vary by day. Admission is $5. Children 2 and under are free.

Enjoy the lights and trees, visit the Grinch and follow the Storybook Trail.

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44109

Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays. Tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio 44303

Select dates between Nov. 24 and Dec. 30. Check online for times.

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Postcards from the Past,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.

Glow at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. Check the website for times. Admission is $16 for adults, $12 for children 3 to 12, and kids 2 and under are free.

Enjoy holiday cheer at the Cleveland Botanical Garden, filled with decorated trees, gingerbread houses and carolers.

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

2688 Oak Hill Rd., Bath, Ohio 44210

Select days from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members, and $12 for children ages 3 to 12.

Take a lantern-lit tour of the village and visit historic houses decorated for the season.

Lights on the Lake

Lakeview Park, 1800 West Erie Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44502

Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Santa visits 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Drive through the light displays at Lakeview Park, then stick around for hot chocolate, crafts and a photo with Santa.

Magic of Lights at Victory Park

7777 Victory Ln., North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from dusk to 10 p.m. It costs $20 for a car or standard vehicle at the gate.

This 1.5-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features more than 400 displays. Organizers say this year’s setup is bigger and brighter than ever.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online. Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Nela Park Holiday Lighting Showcase

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112

Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Non-commercial vehicles can go inside the gates during designated times mentioned above. Displays along Noble Road can be seen from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 by car or on foot.

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Check the website for dates and times. Free.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.

Outdoor ice skating and tobogganing:

Chalet toboggan chutes

16200 Valley Pkwy., Strongsville, Ohio 44136

Nov. 24 to March 4. Hours vary by day. All-day tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink

50 Public Square, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Nov. 24 to Feb. 28. Hours vary by day. Tickets are $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

The Ice Rink at Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Open starting Nov. 24. Check the calendar for dates and times. Skating is $4 with skate rental and $2 if your bring your own.

The Rink at Wade Oval

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Nov. 24 to March 4. Hours vary by day. Call the hotline, at 216-707-5033, to make sure the rink is open. Admission is $2. Skate rentals are $3.