× No criminal citations to be issued in incidents involving Crestwood High School football players

MANTUA, Ohio – Officials at the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office have completed a review of the Mantua Police Department’s investigation into activities of some Crestwood High School football players and has determined that no criminal or juvenile citations should be issued.

The prosecutor’s office was asked to review the case after the district suspended the football program for two weeks, earlier this fall.

The letter, dated November 15 and written by Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci, states the police department investigated two incidents.

The first incident happened July 28.

“This was an overnight event at which a freshman player, while in his sleeping bag, was dragged, punched and kicked by several other players whom he could not at the time identify,” Vigluicci’s letter states.

The police investigation further found that no one was injured during the incident.

“Two coaches at the event, upon becoming aware of the incident, checked on the victim and found him to be giggling and he stated that he was ok,” the letter states.

The letter further states that during the course of that investigation, police became aware of another activity by the football team that happened on several occasions. This activity was a “contest” in which football players compared the size of their genitals.

The police investigation found none of the participants in the contest were forced or coerced to participate.

“This “contest” involved nothing sexual in nature, no sexual conduct or contact occurred, and no proof of any dissemination of a nudity oriented material or performance was found,” the letter states. “Therefore, we conclude that these incidents also should be handled internally by the school administration with appropriate discipline administered to the players involved.”

**Read more, here**