Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Mayfield Heights police confirm to Fox 8 that one of their officers was struck while on I-271 Wednesday night.

The officer was hit while he was on I-271 near Mayfield Road. According to dispatch, he was not seriously injured.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have more details on this story as they become available.