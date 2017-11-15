× Man electrocuted in Akron tree trimming accident identified

AKRON, Ohio– One person was killed and another injured while trimming trees in Akron Tuesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to Coventry Street near Clinton Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Akron police said the homeowners hired George Csikos and Jessica Richmond to trim trees. While they were in a lift bucket, they came in contact with live electrical wires.

Csikos was electrocuted and found on the lift when emergency crews arrived. The 38-year-old New Franklin man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond was shocked and ended up on the ground. She was taken to Akron City Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

A GoFundMe was established to help the Csikos family with funeral expenses.

41.034721 -81.505872