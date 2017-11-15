Man accused of shooting two officers at car dealership pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- The man allegedly involved in the shooting of two Willoughby Hills police officers has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

**For previous coverage, watch the video above**

Timmothy Scott Schmidt, was also issued $5 million bond Tuesday.

Police say Schmidt shot Willoughby Hills officers Cory Planisek and Craig Anderson at Classic BMW in September.

They then returned fire. The two officers and Schmidt were seriously injured.

Both officers have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

Continuing coverage.