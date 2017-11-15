It’s National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day! What’s the state of your fridge?

The holidays are almost here — and we need to make room for those leftovers!

Today is National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.

Some tips for the task?

— Throw away all moldy and expired food

— Completely wipe down the inside

— Get rid of anything you haven’t used in a while.

Home economists at Whirpool Home Appliances reportedly created the day in 1999. It was invented partly to get people to clean up their homes before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Have a particularly clean or a particularly scary looking fridge? Show us your photos by clicking ‘submit’ below, or by emailing tips@fox8.com.