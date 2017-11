× Gas leak prompts evacuations in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– An area of Elyria was evacuated Wednesday afternoon because of a gas leak.

The incident happened at East Avenue and 4th Street, according to the Lorain County 911 Center. The extent of the evacuations is not known at this time.

Lorain County Emergency Management officials are responding to the scene.

